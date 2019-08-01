Hardy Delman Beard III
Hardy Delman Beard III, age 71 of Temple passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at a local care facility. He was born on September 8, 1947 in Lufkin, TX to Hardy Delman Jr and Audrey Mae (Graham) Beard.
Hardy lived in Temple most all his life and was a graduate of Temple High School in 1966. In his younger years he was a supervisor for a die casting company. His later years he enjoyed working for a local feed store.
He is preceded in death by his parents Hardy Beard Jr and Audrey Nerren.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons Hardy Beard IV of Temple and Charles Drake and wife Kayla of Eddy, his sister Patricia Samford and husband Dennis of Huntington, his brother David Beard and wife Judy of Lufkin, his sisters Phyllis Dooley of Ft. Worth and Deborah Briley and husband Gregg of Nacogdoches and his special friend Donna Johnston of Temple. He will also be greatly missed by his three grandchildren Callie Beard of Texarkana and Charlie and Colton Drake of Eddy and his great-granddaughter Lana Beard.
A memorial service for Hardy will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Hardy’s honor to Western Hills Senior Care Center Resident Activities 512 Draper Dr. Temple, TX 76504.
