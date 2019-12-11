ROCKDALE — Services for Katherine E. McMillan, 98, of Peekskill, N.Y., will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. McMillan died Monday, Dec. 2, in New York.
She was born April 14, 1921, in Glen Carbon, Ill., to Conrad and Francis Schlenter Bauer. She married Vertis M. McMillan in 1954. She worked as a manager of an NCO Club in the Sinai Peninsula in the early 1980s, and as a bookkeeper for Yale Lock Company in Brewster, N.Y., working full time until age 85. She was a founding member of the Humane Society in Garland and also was a Cub Scout leader.
Survivors include a son, Conrad McMillan of Peekskill; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.