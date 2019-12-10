A Mass of Christian Burial for John Edward Cardenas, 75, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Catholic Church with the Rev. John Guzaldo and the Rev. James Ekeocha officiating.
Burial will be in St. Luke Catholic Church Columbarium.
Mr. Cardenas died Saturday, Dec. 7, at a local care center.
He was born Sept. 16, 1944, in San Antonio to Edward and Germaine Sigard Cardenas. He graduated from San Jacinto High School. He worked at Western Airways in Sugarland. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
Survivors include three sisters, Jo Edith Watt of Tulsa, Okla., Claudette Hawkins of Temple and Georgette Prisco of Aurora, Ill.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.