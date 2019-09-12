Timothy James “T.J.” Patterson
Timothy James “T.J.” Patterson, 39, of Cameron died Sunday, September 8, 2019 as the results of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Monica’s Cemetery. Rosary will be recited 5:30 pm Thursday with a visitation immediately following the rosary at the funeral home.
T.J., owner and operator of T.J. Patterson Construction Company, was born May 24, 1980 in Tomball to Steven and Mona (McGary) Patterson. He was preceded in death by both of his fathers, Steven Patterson and Stephen Simecek and by his sister Nicole Harris. He is survived by: his mother Mona Simecek of Cameron; sisters Natisha Longoria and husband Charles of Port Lavaca, Amanda Smith of Cameron; Grandmother Alma Simecek of Cameron; nephews Dylan, Adrian, and Nicholas; nieces Raegan, Lauren, Sydni and Seally.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
