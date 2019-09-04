Margarett Elizabeth Shiplett Scalora

Margarett Elizabeth Shiplett Scalora, 87 of Temple, Houston, and Buda, passed away on August 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home Chapel, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78749, 512-892-1172, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 3:00pm. A reception will follow.

Survived by children, Michael James Scalora and wife Cheryl, Jennifer Beth Scalora and husband Will, and Karon Kathleen Scalora; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please go to www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.