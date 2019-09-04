Margarett Elizabeth Shiplett Scalora, 87 of Temple, Houston, and Buda, passed away on August 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home Chapel, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78749, 512-892-1172, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 3:00pm. A reception will follow.
Survived by children, Michael James Scalora and wife Cheryl, Jennifer Beth Scalora and husband Will, and Karon Kathleen Scalora; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
