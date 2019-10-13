Larry Joe Meyer, a Vietnam Veteran and former truck driver from Rogers, unexpectedly died October 9, 2019, at the age of 73. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, October 14th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Belfalls Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 PM Sunday, October 13th at the funeral home.
Larry Joe was born in Temple on April 12, 1946 to Frederick and Nadine Meyer of Rogers. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1964. He was drafted into the United States Marine Corps on November 23, 1965. He was honorably discharged in November 1967. He was awarded several medals including the Purple Heart for his services in Vietnam. After his service in the military, Larry worked as a master brick mason for 22 years with the local builders of Bell County. He began driving a truck with McLane’s in 1989; retiring to spend time with his family in 2000. He was a loving; Husband, Father and PawPaw to his 16 grand and great-grandbabies. He enjoyed raising birds, working in his garden, fishing, camping, hunting, and mastering the BBQ. He also enjoyed reading western books and watching old western movies. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all the lives he touched.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Frederick C. “Bud” Meyer; his son, Richard L “Richie” Kelly; and granddaughter, Addison Brooke Steglich.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Meyer; son Jeffery Scott Kelly Sr. and wife, Zee D Kelly; daughter, Courtney Meyer Steglich, husband, Robert A. Steglich; son, Joshua Joe Meyer and wife, Miranda Meyer; daughter, Brandy Dawniel Meyer; nine grandchildren, Jeffery Scott Kelly, Jr, Preston Joe Kelly, Christopher Lee Kelly, Dalton Scott Kelly, Tristan Alan Steglich, Autumn Nicole Kelly, Gavin Joe Steglich, Isaac David Medina, Tru Dawniel Patton, seven great-grandchildren and his sister, Gloria Jackson.
