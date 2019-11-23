Private family services will be held for Rose Catherine Klandrud, 71, of Temple.
Mrs. Klandrud died Friday, Nov. 22.
She was born Dec. 31, 1947, in Weslaco. She graduated from PSJA High School in Pharr. She received an associate degree from Temple Junior College. She received a bachelor’s degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor University in 1979. She married Leonard Klandrud in 1967 in Alamo. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in McAllen. She also was a special education teacher for Temple ISD.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Kristy Treybig of Cedar Park and Lori Hendy of Salado; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Texas, 7719 Wood Hollow Drive, Suite #157, Austin, TX 78731; or www.txalz.org
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.