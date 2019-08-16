Vivian O. Crowell, 92, of Temple and formerly of Belton died Friday, Aug. 16, at a Waco healthcare facility.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Darrell Knight officiating.
Private family burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Crowell was born July 26, 1927, in Bell County to Erwin and Della Newman Wolf. She married Earl Crowell in 1945. She was a homemaker and seamstress. She was a member of Belton Church of Christ and Northside Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 31, 1997; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Stermer of Oscar and Evon Skilton of Lakeway; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Medina Children’s Home.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.