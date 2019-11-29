BELTON — Private services for Patricia Ann Morgan, 56, of Killeen will be at a later date.
She died Thursday, Nov. 28, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1963, in Denver to George and Vivian Harris. She worked for postal services and at warehouses.
Survivors include a son, Ramon Morgan II of San Antonio; two daughters, Ramica Poole of Killeen and Rachel Morgan of Somerville; two brothers, George Thomas Harris Jr. and Michael Eugene Harris, both of Denver; two sisters, Vickie Wright of Dallas and Deborah Harris of Denver; and six grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.