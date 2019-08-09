Services for Linda Jean Simcik, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Tom Popelka officiating.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Simcik died Thursday, Aug. 8, at a local continuing care hospital.
She was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Caldwell to Willie and Lydia Dusek Sebesta. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1958 and attended the University of Texas in Austin. She married the Rev. Frank Simcik on June 8, 1958, in Caldwell. She worked as a church secretary and teacher’s assistant at local preschools. She also planned and coordinated musical presentations with choirs at various churches at which she and her husband served, most recently Buckholts Evangelical Brethren Church.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce Simcik of Austin and Brad Simcik of Houston; a sister, Alice Chlapek of Caldwell; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Houston’s First Baptist Church in care of Can Hope Cancer Ministry, 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.