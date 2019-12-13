Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis
Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis, 66 of Troy, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with burial to follow at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Pat was born August 16, 1953 to Jack and Vera Addie (Nichols) Davis in Temple, Texas. She loved music, especially listening to Elvis. She loved drawing, coloring, and doing crafts, traveling, fishing, and being with her family. She enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, preparing for holidays, going to church, and spending alone time in her apartment listening to her music. She was especially close to the Calhoun family.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Billy Jack Davis and Charles Ellis Davis; and two sisters, Betty Joe Calhoun and Shirley Ann McIver.
She is survived by her brother, Gary Davis and wife, Cora of Temple; two sisters, Sandra Michna-Bray and husband, Bill of Bellmead and Carolyn Dye and husband, Homer of Troy; along with many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends are left to cherish his memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Special Olympics Attn: Web Gifts 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor Washington, DC 20036-3604.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the funeral home.
