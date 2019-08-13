CAMERON — Services for Betty Caperton Bowman Franzl, 92, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Episcopal Church in Cameron with the Rev. Jeff Davis officiating.
Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mrs. Franzl died Sunday, Aug. 11, at a Cameron nursing center.
She was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Indianapolis to Herman Eastland and Helen Louise Alspaugh Caperton. She was a clinical psychologist. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Franzl, in 2002.
Survivors include two sons, George Bowman II of Cameron and Jim Bowman of Burnsville, N.C.; five daughters, Annie Bowman Melton of Dallas, Betsy Bowman Davis of Sharp, Mary Bowman Michelik of Shinnston, W.Va., Laura Bowman Roschelle Jones of Austin and Roberta Franzl of New Jersey; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.