Services for Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis, 66, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Davis died Sunday, Dec. 8.
She was born Aug. 16, 1953, to Jack and Vera Addie Nichols Davis in Temple.
Survivors include a brother, Gary Davis of Temple; and two sisters, Sandra Michna-Bray of Bellmead and Carolyn Dye of Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Olympics Attn: Web Gifts 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604.
Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.