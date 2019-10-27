Ronald K. Lockwood
Ronald K. Lockwood, 93, entered into our Father’s Heavenly Kingdom on October 15, 2019.
He was predeceased by Hertha Lockwood and Donald Lockwood. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Lockwood; his daughters, Debbie and Doris; his son, Dean; his granddaughters, Jessica, Georgette, and Lena; his grandsons, Antonio and Eric; and his great granddaughter, Jailyn.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, November 9th at 2pm at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Temple, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church.
Paid Obituary