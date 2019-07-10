CAMERON — Services for Princilla Lara, 36, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Ms. Lara died Friday, June 28, in Temple.
She was born Sept. 11, 1982, in Cameron to Paul and Mary Ann Jaramillo Lara. She graduated from C. H. Yoe High School in 2001. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include a daughter, Jazmine Lozano of Cameron; two brothers, Paul J. Lara of Temple and Raymond Lara of Cameron; a sister, Mary Rivera of Cameron; and her grandmother, Lupe Jaramillo of Cameron.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.