Mrs. Lillian Luedeker Fendrick, age 93, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Temple, Texas. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment to follow in Waco Memorial Park.
Lillian was born on March 15, 1926 to Will and Annie (Witt) Luedeker in McGregor, Texas. She was a longtime resident of McLennan County, Texas and graduated from McGregor High School. Lillian was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Waco. She married the love of her life, Edward Robert Fendrick on October 12, 1944, they celebrated 47 of marriage together. Lillian worked with TG & Y as a Toy Manager for 30 years at Southgate Shopping Center. Lillian enjoyed watching the Astros, Texas Rangers, Baylor Sports, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Robert Fendrick; son, Ed Fendrick; brothers, Herbert Luedeker, Edgar Luedeker and Harold Luedeker; sister-in-law, Jean Henning Luedeker.
Survivors include her son, Bill Fendrick and wife, Deborah of Temple; granddaughter, Reagan Fendrick and fiancé, Adam Cowell, granddaughter, Brooke Irwin and husband, James; great-grandchildren: Noah, Parker and Jones Irwin.
Memorials can be made to Camp Dreamcatcher benefitting children with cancer and blood disorders. Baylor Scott & White Foundation, 2401 South 31st Street, MS20 S103, Temple, Texas 76508.
Pallbearers: James Irwin, Adam Cowell, Dennis Luedeker, Coley Gatlin and Brad Gatlin. Honorary Pallbearer: Larry Witt.
The family wishes to thank Baylor Scott & White Health Care Geriatrics and Hospice, as well as Cornerstone Gardens and Brookdale Assisted Living for their compassionate care.
She led a long, wonderful life, and is now celebrating in Heaven.