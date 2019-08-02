Funeral services for Blenda Lea Rehbein, 57, will be held at 2 PM on August 10, 2019, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation today August 2, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Blenda was born in Heidelberg, Germany on May 30, 1962 to Frank LeRoy Doyal and Carolyn Estelle Dulaney. She ascended to our Heavenly Father on July 28, 2019 at approximately 6:43 pm.
Upon completion of high school she attended Temple Junior College to become a draftsman. Her career in drafting began at Materials Transport Company and was followed by Texas Hydraulics; where she met her husband, Ralph Rudolph Rehbein. They were married on their birthday, May 30, 1991, and enjoyed their “Triple Header” every year thereafter.
As a caring and loving mother, Blenda enriched her daughter, Khandi’s life, by attending and supporting her in AFJROTC, academia, sporting events, and school projects (Oh, the hot glue!).
She and Ralph designed and built their home with the aid of Michael Doyal and Howell Otis Cearley.
When her grandchildren, Nala and Nadine Buckley and Jacob Hughes, came along she shared with them her love for arts and crafts, cooking, and ceramics until they started school.
She then returned to her ultimate work family at Materials Transport Company (MTC). She was an active member of the ESOP committee, corporate challenge (in which she medaled in a 5k), Relay for Life, and the National Heart Association.
She attended church at the Oenaville Baptist Church led by Pastor Roy Carpenter. Her favorite prayer was “The Lord’s Prayer”.
She is preceded in ascendance by: her grandparents, parents, and brother (Michael Dulaney Doyal).
She is survived by her loving family: Ralph R. Rehbein (husband), Khandi (daughter), Nala, and Nadine Buckley, and Jacob Hughes (grandchildren), and Connor Cox, Nathaniel Michael Doyal, and Keith Orcutt (nephews).
Honorary Pallbearers:
Nathaniel Michael Doyal (Tader), Connor Austin Cox, Keith Orcutt, Bryant Lisenbe, Justin Dulaney, Jake Dulaney, John Dulaney, Andrew Crowson, Hank Ramirez, Henry Ramirez, Jacob Ethan Hughes
SPECIAL MESSAGE: We appreciate condolences and respectfully request that any gifts be made in either flowers (that will be donated to cancer patients at Scott and White in Temple – 8th floor North Tower) or as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (cancer treatment for children).