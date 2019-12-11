Patient Dunbar
Services for Patient Antoinette Burleson Dunbar, 43, of Hampton, Ga., and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. Dunbar died Tuesday, Dec. 3., in Atlanta.
She was born June 18, 1976, to Harvey Lee Martin Jr. and Jeanetta Burleson in Temple. She graduated from Temple High School in Temple. She united with Divine Faith in Atlanta. She worked as an administrator in inflight services for Skywest Airlines.
Survivors include her father of Florida; her mother of Temple; and a sister, Jeanetta Burleson of Beaumont.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.