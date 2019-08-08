Gracie Martha Marie Arldt Winkler
Services for Gracie Martha Marie Arldt Winkler will be 10 am Friday August 8, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
She was born August 13, 1930 in Walburg, TX and passed away August 6, 2019 in Temple, TX. She went to work at the age of 17 at the Scottish Rite Dormitory where she worked for 10 years. She worked for food services at Scott White for 9 years, was a seamstress for the public and a home maker. She married Fred Winkler November 3, 1957. She was preceded in death by husband Fred, parents Alvin and Freida Arldt, brother, Earl Arldt, sister, Mamie Mersiovsky. Survivors include daughters, Julia (Terry) Turner of Troy, TX and Jean (Thomas) Brothers of Lorena, TX, son, Gordon Winkler of Temple, 7grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed LWML, gardening, traveling, and baking (the grandkids loved her noodles).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries. The family will receive visitor from 5-7pm Thursday August 8, 2019 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
