Services for David Timothy Hester Sr., 86, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Hester died Saturday, July 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 11, 1932, in Glasgow, Ill., to Archie and May Young Hester. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War era. He married Betty Jean Chapman on March 31, 1961, in Jacksonville, Ill. He worked as a master electrician for 55 years for Mobile Chemical Company, Arthur Collier Electric, Temple ISD, and most recently Walmart. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple. He had been a resident of Temple since 1970.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years.
Survivors include four sons, David “Tim” Hester of Monticello, Minn., James Michael Hester of Reading, Pa., and Roger Dale Hester and Archie Hester, both of Temple; two daughters, Debbie Lee Coman of Pendleton and Brenda Lee Johnson of Temple; two brothers, Dean Hester of Glasgow, Ill. and Corky Hester of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; three sisters, Roberta Ryder of Rural Winchester, Ill., Dorothy Kylo of Dutton, Ala., and Charlene Boyd of Granite City, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.