Lisa Ann Holubec
Lisa Ann Holubec, 47, of Lott, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Funeral services for Lisa will be held Friday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran church in Buckholts, with Pastor Johnny Kueker officiating. Burial will follow in the Hope Lutheran Memorial Park. Visitation for the family will be held Thursday, November 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Lisa was born April 5, 1972, in Cameron, to James and Lina (Abel) Holubec. She was a graduate of Rogers High School in 1990 and attended Temple College where she received a degree in Business. She worked at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in the Allergy Department for 25 years and was loved dearly by all of her co-workers. She was also a devoted member of Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts, where she served as Church Secretary.
In 2006, Lisa found the love of her life, Chris Bruce. Chris and Lisa completed each other and they loved making each other laugh. Lisa loved the simple things in life and enjoyed antique shopping, fishing, spending time with friends and family, and knowing everything about country music and classic movies. Her two favorite things were her animals and Elvis Presley.
Lisa had the biggest heart for her family and friends and her love for life was contagious. Her laugh was one of a kind and everyone who knew her, knew what a special person she was. Lisa brought so much joy to so many lives and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Bruce of Lott; two step sons, Brandon Bruce of Round Rock and Corey Bruce of Lott. Also surviving are her parents, James and Lina Holubec of Rogers, and one brother, Christopher Allen Holubec of Lavernia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Hope Lutheran Church or Hope Lutheran Memorial Park, of Buckholts, in Lisa’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary