Services for Donna Kaye Wellen Kerley, 51, of Temple will be private.
Miss Kerley died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 16, 1967, in Terrell to Lawrence R. and Janice Kasberg Wellen. She graduated from Temple High School in 1986. She attended Temple College. She worked for Fowler Law Firm in Georgetown. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Skylar Poncik of Temple; her father of Temple; and a brother, Ross Wellen of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.