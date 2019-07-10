MESQUITE — Services for James Albert McMillen, 69, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. July 20 at Val Verde Baptist Church in Holland
Mr. McMillen died Tuesday, June 25, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 8, 1950, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Vernon and Carmen McMillen. He grew up on a dairy farm in the Waco area. He served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War until 1971. He was a public servant in various ways through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. He was a police officer, and contributed his multilingual skills to various government organizations until working as a truck driver for the last 25 years.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha McMillen, three children; three stepchildren; five step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Hospital, leukemia department. Specifically, to be used for research to cure Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm.
ACremation of Mesquite is in charge of arrangements.