BELTON — Services for Billie Joyce “Beejay” Gunn, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Steve Marshall officiating.
Mrs. Gunn died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 7, 1939, in Troy to William and Laura Clark Lavette. She attended Troy High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University. She married Corman Dean Gunn on May 1, 1971, in Bell County. She was a member of Heidenheimer Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2018.
Survivors include a stepdaughter, Donna Prystupa.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.