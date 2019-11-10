Henry Wayne Chupik died on Tuesday, November 5th 2019 in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79. Wayne was born in Temple, Texas on September 17th, 1940 at Scott and White Hospital to Henry Emil Chupik and Matilda Pitrucha Chupik.
After growing up in Temple and playing high school football as a Temple Wildcat, Wayne attended The University of Texas at Austin where he was an active member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated with a BBA in Accounting in 1962. It is here that he met and married the love of his life Barbara Burt from Fort Worth, Texas.
Wayne began his business career at Chupik Corporation, a third generation family business in Temple. Over the next 25 years, he was active in giving back to the community, serving on several boards including Interfirst Bank, Artco Bell, Temple Civic Theatre, and the Christ Episcopal Church Vestry.
Wayne was an avid reader, had a love for travel, and a great appreciation of the outdoors. He loved to fish and hunt, was a pilot, loved hiking and skiing in Colorado, but his true passion was fishing on the Texas coast where he loved entertaining family and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and three brothers. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 55 years, his 2 sons and 1 daughter; Randall Chupik (Viki) of Austin, Texas, Phillip Chupik (Tawnya) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Courtney Chupik of Lafayette, Colorado, his seven grandchildren; Campbell Chupik, Ford Chupik, Benjamin Chupik, Peter Chupik, Spencer Chupik, Nils Lincoln, Ethan Lincoln, and a brother John M. Chupik of Temple, Texas.
The Chupik family would like to give special thanks to Magnolia Hospice of Austin, their team of caring nurses and aides, and to the management and caregivers of Liana of South Austin a Memory Care community.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org, Alzheimer’s Texas, www.txalz.org, 7719 Woodhollow Drive, Suite 157 Austin, Texas 78731 or a charity of one’s choice.
The family will receive friends at a celebration of life service on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78705
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.