Denerys Rodriguez Aponte
Denerys Rodriguez Aponte (June 26, 1926 – September 15, 2019) was born in Las Marias, Puerto Rico. She married Alberto Cortes Rodriguez in 1954 and lived in New York working as a talented seamstress before returning to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to retire in 1980. She made and sold her first dress at age 8, sewed factory prototypes for labels such as Lord & Taylor, and could design and tailor any fashion. In 2000, she moved to Texas to join her only daughter, Yolanda Cortes Mares, and son-in-law, Dr. Adolph Mares, Jr., where she helped to raise her only grandchild, Alexandra Raquel Mares, currently studying abroad in France. She resided in Salado for 16 years, and loved to indulge her dogs, Violet, Coco, and Charlie. She led an active lifestyle, helped her family with daily chores, and was always ready to lovingly help anyone who needed it. She was a devoted believer in the intercession of our Virgin Mary. Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
Paid Obituary