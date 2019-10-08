Services for Roy Wayne Carnes Sr., 76, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Carnes died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at a Harker Heights hospital.
He was born May 18, 1943, in Stamford to Joe and Velma Allen Carnes. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He received an associated degree from Texas State Technical College in Waco. He was a member of Holland Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Lee Carnes and Billy Dwayne Carnes.
Survivors include a daughter, Laura Weiss; a son, Roy Carnes Jr.; a brother, Glenn Edward Carnes; a sister, Mary Margaret Keyes; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.