Carol Ann Sanders
Carol Ann Sanders of Salado, Texas passed away at home on July 8, 2019 at age 74. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas William Nichols and Dorothy Nichols. She is survived by her husband Jerry Sanders of Salado; son Chris Sanders and wife Kim of Frisco; daughter D’Ann Autrey and husband Chad of Salado; brother Paul Nichols and wife Mamie of Bertram; grandchildren Cory and Katelyn Bartek of Salado and Caroline and Kate Sanders of Frisco. Carol was born on Dec. 21, 1944 in Houston TX, and attended Jefferson Davis HS and later Mary Hardin-Baylor College. She worked for 26 years in education as a librarian assistant and teacher aide in Baytown and Belton. She was a member of First Baptist Church Baytown and later Cedar Valley Baptist Church Salado. She taught Sunday school, rang hand-bells, and sang in the choirs. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to anyone in need of comfort and solace. She will be missed by many, and forever loved by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado on Saturday, July 13th, at 10:00 am.
