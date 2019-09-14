BELTON — Services for Claude Eugene Allen Jr., 60, of Moffat will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Ernest Thompson officiating.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Allen died Friday, Sept. 13.
He was born April 20, 1959, in Temple to Claude E. Allen Sr. and Dorothy Lewis. He was a member of East Highway Baptist Church. He was owner of Claude Allen Specialized House Leveling Foundation Repair and Concrete for 45 years.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Claude E. Allen III of Troy and Rocky Gus Allen of Morgan’s Point Resort; a daughter, Ashley Nicoal Pickett of Belton; a brother, Michael G. Allen of Moffat; three sisters, Elizabeth Sheppard of Belton, Claudia N. Fowler of Liberty Hill and Sandra Johnson of Hutto; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
