Private services for Anita Milare, 63, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Milare died Saturday, Nov. 2.
She was born Oct. 9, 1956, in Fort Bragg, Calif., to Clarence and Gloria Strauss Atkinson. She married Alvin Milare on Aug. 26, 2005, in Belton. She worked for Aramark in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Michael Hullinger of Miamisburg, Ohio; two daughters, Melissa Young of Copperas Cove and April Hullinger of Valleja, Calif.; a brother, Ron Atkinson of Fort Bragg; and six grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.