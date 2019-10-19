Mrs. Lois Preece, age 79 of Troy passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 PM at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with burial to follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Lois Eaton Preece was born in Llano, Texas to her parents Roy Olan and Josephine Gavit Eaton on June 17, 1940. She loved spending time with her family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Preece; brother, Roy Wayne Eaton; and sister, Gladys Wood.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Dorman “Dobbin” Preece; three sons, Seth Preece and wife Karen, Bob Preece and wife Wendy, and Shane Preece and wife Cheryl; one brother, Kenneth Eaton; one sister Pearl Gober; seven grandchildren, Chance Preece, Pansy Pajestka, Jackie DeWald, Pecos Preece, Pistol Preece, Kendall Preece and Sadie Preece; eight great grandchildren; also left to cherish her memories are many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.