Juanita Buck Butler, age 80, formerly of Temple, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Arkansas on October 24, 1938, she was the daughter of Cecil and Lena Mae Sherley. Juanita graduated from Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas, where she met Raymond Lloyd Buck, who she married on May 29, 1955. Juanita was a dedicated and loving mother to their four children. They loved to travel and participate in outdoor activities as a family. Juanita loved water skiing and even rode off road motorcycles.
Juanita’s passion over the years was playing golf with Raymond, even becoming Club Champion at Great Hills Golf Club in Austin. She eventually forgave Raymond for buying her golf clubs for their first wedding anniversary instead of a sewing machine. She never seemed to have “spare time” but when she did, she enjoyed playing bridge and knitting. She was “Grandma” to many young children in the 1980’s when she operated Tiny Turtles Day Care in Austin with her daughters Janet and Betsy.
Following Raymond’s passing in 1992, Juanita’s life became focused on her grandchildren. She showed infinite love and devotion to her son David Allen Buck, who suffered from numerous physical challenges. Juanita was by David’s side at every moment for more emergency hospital visits and surgeries than any mother should have to see a child endure until David’s passing in 2008.
Juanita met Roy Everett Butler, Jr. in 1996 and they were married on June 12, 2006. She, Roy and David spent five wonderful years living in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico enjoying all which that wonderful city had to offer. Juanita and Roy showed their endless love for one other, supporting and caring for each other in every moment. Juanita attended Temple Bible Church and was an active member of Buck’s Bible Bunch, their Bible study group. She was a Ruby Life Master bridge player, was a member of the Bridge Studio of Temple and played with various other bridge clubs in the Temple and Waco area. In recent years, Juanita, who said she never really liked cats, acknowledged that she had become a cat lady, loving and taking care of numerous feline companions to herself and Roy. She also enjoyed knitting afghans for every member of her large extended family.
Preceding in death were Juanita’s husband Raymond Lloyd Buck, son David Allen Buck, parents Cecil and Lena Mae Sherley, brothers Butch and Bill and a sister Joyce.
Left behind to cherish Juanita’s memory are her husband Roy Everett Butler, Jr., son Timothy Ray Buck of Georgetown, daughter Janet Lynn Schaffer and her husband Troy of Waco and daughter Elizabeth Buck Cueva and her husband David, also of Georgetown. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren Ryan Lane and wife Kim, Vanessa Schaffer, Courtney Harmon and husband Mac, Troy Schaffer Jr. and wife Cassie, Samantha Jones and husband Austin, Rayanne Schaffer, Riley Cueva, Kathryn Cueva and Matt Cueva. Juanita’s great grandchildren - Mackenzie, Caitlyn, Maximus, Matthew and Milena – held a very special place in her heart. She was looking forward to holding her sixth great grandchild at the end of this year.
Services will be held at the Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple at 10:00AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Cook-Walden Capital Park Cemetery, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Juanita are cordially invited to either or both services.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the National Federation of the Blind of Texas or the Temple Bible Church.
Online guest book is available at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.