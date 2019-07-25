Nelda McLerran
Nelda McLerran passed away July 11, 2019 from a short illness. She was 86 years old. She lived a good long life but had struggled with her health in recent months. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and left behind a legacy of faith.
Nelda was born in Temple Texas to James and Velma Coward, one of five children. They moved to Cameron when she was a small child and she grew up and attended school locally. Her life changed when she met and married Burrell McLerran just after the end of WWII. He was her best friend throughout their life together. He was an outdoorsman and she learned to be. If he was fishing so was she. They were married for 67 years, until his passing in 2016.
Nelda lived near Freeport, TX for many years while her husband worked for Dow Chemical. She was a bookkeeper, active in her church and a city council woman for the community of Lake Barbara for several terms in the 1970’s.
Nelda moved to Waco after her husband retired and continued her career as a bookkeeper, working for Leon’s Fashions until she retired. She was also active in her local church. She and Burrell moved to Houston in 2013 to be closer to their son.
She is survived by her son, Richard Dennis McLerran, daughter-in-law, Dongmei (Mary) McLerran and a granddaughter, Jenny Z. McLerran from Houston and a brother, Elton Coward, from Cameron. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband and her sisters preceded her in death. She was well loved and made friends wherever she went. She will be missed.
The family will be having a memorial service to honor her memory. It will be at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home 2800 North Travis Cameron, Texas 76520. The time will be Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation with the family will be at 10:30 AM. If you have any stories that you would like to share at the memorial please send them to me by July 25th so I can include them in the program. You can messenger me the information or email me at dmclerran57@hotmail. Your prayers and good thoughts for the family are appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, you can give a donation in Nelda’s name to the charity of your choice or to Westland Baptist Church in Katy, TX at https://www.westlandbaptistchurch.org/.
Paid Obituary