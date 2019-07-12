Services for Ann Bickel, 60, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Bickel died Thursday, July 11, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
