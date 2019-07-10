ROCKDALE — Services for Tommy Cashaw Sr., 82, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Rising Star Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Royal Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Cashaw died Monday, July 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Sutton to Cornelius and Lillie Mae Powell Cashaw. He retired from Alcoa in Rockdale in the pot rooms. He attended Springfield Baptist Church. He married Gloria Bell in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Cashaw Jr.; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Melvin Cashaw and Charles Cashaw, both of San Antonio and KiKi Cashaw and Omar Bell, both of Houston; five daughters, Pamela Williams of San Antonio, Dr. Tommye Austin of San Antonio, Ramona Rountree and Sonya Anderson, both of Austin, and Brianna Lovely of Round Rock; three sisters, Doris Wilborn, Dorothy Nelson and Jimmie Thomas, all of Dallas; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.