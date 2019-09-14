ROCKDALE — Services for Jeanne E. Moehring-Haley, 74, of Houston will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with Rick Haley officiating.
Mrs. Moehring-Haley died Sunday, Sept. 8, at a hospital in Katy.
She was born March 16, 1945, in Houston to Charles W. and Nanette Rountree Moehring. She lived most of her life in Houston. She married Frank Haley on May 31, 2008, in Houston. She retired in 2007 as an administrative assistant for Star Advertising.
Survivors include her husband; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Williams and Beth Haley, both of Omaha, Neb.; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.