BELTON — Services for Edwin James Horak, 90, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Becky Sogge officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Horak died Saturday, Nov. 23, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Ricardo to Frank and Olga Adamek Horak. He married Hazel Thurmond on Feb. 16, 1963.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, James Horak of Belton and Frank Horak of Holland; a brother, Billy Joe Horak of Kingsville; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CTVHCS VS (135), eg: Hospice Unit, 1901 Veterans Memorial Dr., Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.