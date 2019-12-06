Alma Loraine Jarnagin
Alma Loraine Jarnagin, age 97 of Belton, passed away peacefully Friday, November 22, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Salado Cemetery on December 7, 2019 at 11 am.
Alma was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church of Belton. She worked 40 years at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, TX until retirement. She was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt, and will be greatly missed.
Alma was preceded in death by her fiancé, Charles Evans; parents, Charlton and Rena Jarnagin; sister, Hattie Copland and husband, Marshal; sister, Margret Knowles and husband, Jim; and nephew, Jim Knowles.
Alma leaves behind nephews, Thomas (Buck) Knowles and wife, Sherry, and Robert Copeland and his wife, Becky; niece, Rena Knowles; great niece, Sahara Dietrich; great nephew, Nicholas Copland and his wife, Hanna; great nephews, David Knowles, and Steven Knowles and his wife, Natalie; great-great niece, Ava Knowles; great-great nephews, Levi and Evin Knowles; and also numerous cousins and friends.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary