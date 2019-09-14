ROCKDALE — Services for Donald Philip Mulford, 75, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Mark Porterfield officiating.
Interment will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at a later date.
Mr. Mulford died Wednesday, Sept. 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Trenton, N.J., to Lawrence S. and Blanche Abramek Mulford. He had moved to Temple eight years ago from Bordentown, N.J. He married Susan Guillote on July 24, 1981, in Chesterfield, N.J. He served in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War with the 173 Airborne. He worked as a template maker for Imo Delaval, which made turbines for nuclear submarines for 46 years.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Gregory Philip Mulford of Roselle Park, N.J., and Bryan Patrick Mulford of Rockdale; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite 130, Lanham, MD 20706, or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or info@dvnf.org
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.