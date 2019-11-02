Elizabeth Ann “Bettie” Atha
Elizabeth Ann “Bettie” Atha, 80, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Belton, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, October 25.
Bettie was born July 4, 1939 to O. H. and Sallie Sears in Taft, CA. Her father owned and operated several grocery stores in the Bakersfield area. She moved with her family to West Plains, Missouri in 1951.
Bettie graduated from West Plains High School in 1957 and attended Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO before graduating from Missouri State University in 1961.
Bettie married Dan Atha May 31, 1959 in West Plains, Missouri. She taught elementary school in Farmington, Arkansas and Mountain View, Missouri. Bettie also served as a substitute teacher in Mobile, AL and Morehead, KY.
In 1973, Dan and Bettie moved to Belton when Dan was hired to teach at UMHB. Bettie taught elementary school in the Academy ISD, Belton ISD, and Killeen ISD for 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Belton, for over 25 years.
Bettie was a believer in Jesus Christ and had a “gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious.” (I Peter 3:4)
Bettie is survived by her husband Dan; two children: Julie Williams of Wichita, KS and Matthew Atha (Monica) of New Bern; four grandchildren: Michael Conn (Xandra) of Wichita, KS; Christie Matlock (Ben) of Ada, OK, and Zeke and Zack Atha of New Bern; three great grandchildren; one sister, Sallie Ameling (Jerry) of Lee’s Summit, MO; and one brother: Joe Sears (Glenise) of New Oxford, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents: O. H. and Sallie Sears of Marionville, MO and her brother, David Sears, of Springfield, MO.
Bettie was a member of the Garber Church in New Bern. Her funeral service was held October 30 in New Bern.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in West Plains, Missouri.
Arrangements handled by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
