ROCKDALE — Services for Lupe Vargas, 74, of Rockdale will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Vargas died Sunday, Aug. 11, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Pearsall to Ricardo and Patricia Hernandez Vargas. She married Nestor S. Vargas on April 15, 1960, in Crystal City. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four sons, Ernesto Vargas of Bastrop and Robert Vargas, Gerardo Vargas and Antonio Vargas, all of Rockdale; a daughter, Irene Vargas of Buda; four brothers, Manuel Vargas of Pearsall, Abraham Vargas of Devine, Richard Vargas of San Antonio and Jesse Vargas of Chicago; and three sisters, Gracie Tovar of San Antonio, Juana Cardenas of Zion, Ill., and Yolanda Almendarez of Young America, Minn.
Visitation will be 5:30-8 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale; a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.