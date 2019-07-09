James Albert Swanzy, of Temple, died July 4, 2019 surrounded by his immediate family. He was 95.
Albert, as he was called for the majority of his life, was born January 2, 1924 near Burlington, Texas to Murdock and Alma (Kuhn) Swanzy.
He married Lucille Zander on September 21, 1946. He was an auto mechanic who worked for several dealerships in the Temple, Belton and Killeen area. Together they had two children: James and Donna. Upon his retirement, he spent his retirement days gardening and building wood working projects. He was an active member of First Lutheran Church of Temple. He moved to Garden Estates in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille (2011), by his parents and by his younger sister, Billie Noack of Rockdale. He is survived by his son, James of Arlington, his daughter, Donna Gillmeister (Mark) of Gatesville, his granddaughter, Amanda McCoy (Nicholas) of Sachse, his grandson, Kyle Gillmeister (Angela) of Jarrell, and his great granddaughters, Olivia McCoy and Riley McCoy. He is also survived by his older brother, Sonny Swanzy of Cameron, his sister, Myrtle Dorner of Cameron, and his sister, Doris Jean Schutze (Robert Lee) of Waco.
Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 8 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Temple. Interment will be at Greathouse Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Temple.