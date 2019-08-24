Services for Bobby Dan Dillon, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Mr. Dillon died Thursday, Aug. 22, in Temple.
He was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Pendleton to Clyde and Ruby Dillon. He graduated from Temple High School. He later graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. He married Ann Morgan Dillon in 1950. He was president and CEO of Wilsonart International. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple. He is a member of the Texas Longhorn Hall of Fame, Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Dan Dillon of Honolulu, Hawaii; a daughter, Karen Gooch of Salado; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Temple, 2415 S. 47th St., Temple, TX 76504; or to any charity.