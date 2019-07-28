CAMERON — Services for JoAnna Rackley, 58, of Brazoria and formerly of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Tim Cheatham officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Rackley died Sunday, July 21, in Santa Fe.
She was born June 1, 1961, in Fort Campbell, Ky., to John and Lynda Broadway Brooks. She married Ronnie Rackley. She worked at Classic Bank in Cameron and Heritage Bank in Brazoria.
Survivors include her husband of Brazoria; three sons, Joseph Rackley and Jason Rackley, both of Brazoria, and Jerome Rackley of Killeen; a daughter, Amanda Epperson of Belton; her mother of Cameron; two sisters, Flake Charanza and Lynn Brooks, both of Cameron; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Tuesday at the funeral home.