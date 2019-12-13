CAMERON — Birdie Hazle Hodge, 101, of Cameron died Friday, Dec. 13, at her residence.
Services will be Dec. 21 in Caddo Cemetery in Caddo, Okla.
She was born Sept. 29, 1918, in Oklahoma to Luther Eugene and Lillian Tharp Simons. She graduated from Cedar Bayou High School in Baytown in 1939.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loys Buford Hodge in 2015; and a son, Luther Dale Hodge in 2017.
Survivors include three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.