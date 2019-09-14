Edward J. Aycock passed away September 10, 2019. He was born in Temple, Texas to Joe and Jessie May Aycock on December 1, 1929. Ed graduated from Temple High School in 1948. He ran track and was on the District Championship football team of 1947. In 1949, he was employed as a Brakeman and Lineman for the Santa Fe Railroad.
When the Korean War broke out in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force. He was assigned to the Air Forces’ strike force, The Strategic Air Command. He was honored to serve under the famous World War II General Curtis Le May. He served as NCOIC of Town Patrol and liaison to the United States Army in El Paso, Texas. As part of the Air Force’s deterrent to war with the Soviet Union, he served in England and was in charge of an Elite Honor Guard. He then was selected to attend a Non-Commissioned Officers Training School at Fort Carson, Colorado. After completing his enlistment with the Air Force, he graduated from Baylor University with a B.B.A. in Management. After graduation, he was employed with the El Paso Natural Gas Company. Subsequently, he was selected to serve as Human Relations Director at Hotel Dieu Hospital in El Paso. From there he went to St. Louis University where he graduated with a Masters in Hospital Administration. After graduation, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Doctor’s Hospital in Houston. After eight years there, he was employed as Vice-President of St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey. Upon retirement from St. Francis, he returned home to Temple, Texas where he served as Human Resources Director at King’s Daughters Hospital.
Ed is survived by his wife, Marva, two stepdaughters, D’Lyn Suggs and Jessica Sullivan (husband, Rodney), and four step granddaughters, Alexandra Whitaker (husband Forrest), Natalie Sullivan, Hannah Sullivan and Morgan Suggs, a nephew Mike Aycock and niece Pat Jones. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Mateland Aycock and Howard Aycock.
There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Victory Baptist Church in Salado, Texas with the Pastor Billy Borho officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple, Texas or Victory Baptist Church in Salado, Texas.
The family would like to thank the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home and Kindred Hospice for the love and care they provided to Ed in his final days.
Online guestbook www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com