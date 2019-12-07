BELTON — Services for Paul Martinez Castillo, 81, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Ed Dowell officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Castillo died Friday, Dec. 6, in Morgan’s Point Resort.
He was born April 2, 1938, in Belton to Augustine and Margaret Martinez Castillo. He attended schools in Belton. He married Pauletta Sue England on Oct. 7, 1972, in San Diego. He worked in construction and owned his own concrete finishing company. He was a member of Trinity Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Pablo Castillo of Lubbock and Daryl Beatty of Houston; five daughters, Margaret Montez of Lubbock, Michele Beatty-Coleman of Rogers, Ark., Rosie Prestin of Temple, and Angela Bishoff and Tracye Castillo, both of Belton; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Church, 7101 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.