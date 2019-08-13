BELTON — Services for Rogie Lee Cohorn Jr., 68, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. James Paine officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cohorn died Sunday, Aug. 11, at a local senior center.
He was born March 27, 1951, in Temple to Nelda Faye Bulls Spinn and Rogie Lee Cohorn Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a cab driver.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Douglas Cohorn of Temple; two daughters, Misti Smith and Aimee Cohorn, both of Temple; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.