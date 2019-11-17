Blanche Hermina Pajestka passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on November 14, 2019.
Blanche was born on December 2, 1928 to Ray Cortes Bowers and Helen Marie Bowers in Angleton. She was raised in the Palacios/Blessing area and attended school there. After high school, she attended Houston Community Business College. Shortly after, she met and married the love of her life, Charlie Pajestka, on February 23, 1957. Together they settled in Holland, Texas where they filled and raised their farm home with a large loving family of 10 children. She was an exceptional wife, loving mother, and a dedicated homemaker for many years. She helped her husband manage their farm for many years. In addition to her many roles, she worked for a local private physician for 10 years. Afterwards, she was employed by Scott & White Hospital in Temple for 17 years, where she retired in January 1991. In her retirement years, she loved gardening, cooking, and hosting weekend family gatherings where loved ones, family, and friends happily gathered. She loved traveling not only in her younger years, but also during her retirement years.
Blanche was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charlie; daughter, Leanne Rose Pajestka; and sisters, Kathryn Dannels and Denise Bowers.
Blanche is survived by eight brothers; two sisters; nine children: Dr. Charles Pajestka and wife MaryAnn of Sonora, Kenneth Pajestka and wife Mary of Rogers, Russell Pajestka and wife Daffney of Holland, Sharon Parma and husband Dr. Frank Parma of Victoria, Theresa Pajestka Holcomb and husband John of Buda, John Pajestka and wife Melissa Pajestka of Holland, Larry Pajestka and wife Cynthia Pajestka of Holland, Richard Pajestka and wife Lora of Bartlett, and Lisa Pajestka of New Braunfels. Blanche was also blessed with 32 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Providence Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm with rosary recited at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at SS Cyril & Methodist Church in Granger at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Granger.