Services for Robert John Muzny, 58, of Waco will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Muzny died Friday, Aug. 23, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 5, 1961, in Bastrop. He graduated from Stroman High School in Victoria in 1979. He moved to Waco from Fort Worth in July 2018. He was a Catholic, and was a master welder.
Survivors include a son, Michael Collin Muzny of College Station; a daughter, Michelle Marie Muzny Thompson of Victoria; two brothers, Scott Morris of Salado and Elton Muzny of Houston; two sisters, Lisa Morgan of Rogers and
Sheryl Franks of Temple; and three grandchildren.